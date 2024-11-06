Derailment of banker engine in Maharsahtra: Central Railway CPRO

By Sudeshna Panda
engine derailment

Maharashtra: There have been reports of the derailment of a banker engine in Maharsahtra as informed by the Central Railway CPRO on Wednesday.

According to reports it is further worth mentioning that, due to the derailment of the banker engine near Kasara Station, some Mail express trains are likely to run behind the scheduled time.

It is has been further reparteed that the restoration work is in progress. The Central Railway CPRO has no impact on the  Suburban Services. Kasara-bound suburban services are running as per schedule further informed the Central Railway CPRO.

