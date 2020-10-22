Patna: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has also been found positive for Covid-19 amid the electoral chaos in the state.

He tweeted on Thursday: “Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp. No temp for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning.”

It is noteworthy that Sushil Modi has been active these days for the Assembly elections and was constantly involved in the election campaign. He also addressed several public meetings in various constituencies.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson and star campaigner Shahnawaz Hussain was also found to be Coronavirus positive.

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for October 28.

Shahnawaz and Sushil Modi both having turned coronavirus positive is being considered by their opponents as a setback for the BJP campaign.