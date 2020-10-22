bihar deputy cm covid
Pic Credits: Deccan Herald

Deputy CM Of Bihar Sushil Modi Tests Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Patna: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has also been found positive for Covid-19 amid the electoral chaos in the state.

He tweeted on Thursday: “Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp. No temp for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning.”

It is noteworthy that Sushil Modi has been active these days for the Assembly elections and was constantly involved in the election campaign. He also addressed several public meetings in various constituencies.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson and star campaigner Shahnawaz Hussain was also found to be Coronavirus positive.

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for October 28.

Shahnawaz and Sushil Modi both having turned coronavirus positive is being considered by their opponents as a setback for the BJP campaign.

You might also like
Nation

India Warns Twitter, Misrepresentation Of Map Unacceptable

Nation

11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees to get bonus equivalent to 78-day wages

State

FSSAI Recruitment 2020: Great Opportunity Of Government Job; Check Details Before…

Nation

Delivery Boy Fakes Delivered Notice After Selling Off Customers Phone

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.