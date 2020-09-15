Deputy CM of Delhi Tests COVID positive

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia Tests COVID positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Delhi: The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia took to his twitter handle on Monday to share the information of he being tested Covid positive.

The tweet in Hindi read that, Sisodia had gone through a Covid test today after experiencing a mild fever. His report came to be positive, following which he has put himself into self-isolation. He also said that, he does not have  fever or any other health issues and is completely fine and shall soon return to work after recovering due to people’s blessings.

The Tweet reads as follows: 

