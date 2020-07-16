Medical Supplies Covid-19
Dept Of Home Affairs Asks Govt to Check Black Marketing Of Life-saving Drugs

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The standing committee of Home Affairs met here for the first time since lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus, as members who attended the meeting asked the government to check black marketing of life-saving drugs, sources said.

The committee met here under the chairmanship of former union minister Anand Sharma.

A total of 11 members attended the meeting as Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and joint secretary Health Lav Agarwal briefed the members about steps taken during the pandemic.

The members asked the government to check black marketing of life-saving drugs such as Remdesivir and other such drugs.

The committee members said that they will present a report keeping in mind the pandemic and lessons learnt from this, said sources.

The meeting was called to discuss action taken by the central government in view of Covid-19 pandemic mainly with respect to coordination between state governments and the unlocking process.

(Inputs from IANS)

