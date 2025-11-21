Demolition notice slapped on Al Falah University founder’s home as scrutiny grows

Advertisement

Bhopal: The authorities in Madhya Pradesh have issued a demolition notice for the ancestral home in Mukeri Mohalla of the town of the Al-Falah University chairman Mohammad Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui.

The Military Headquarters of War (MHOW) Cantonment Board has directed the occupants and legal heirs of the house to remove the unauthorised structure within three days, after which demolition proceedings would commence.

The house, located in Mhow and registered in the name of Siddiqui’s father, the late Hamad Ahmed Siddiqui who served as the town’s Shahar Qazi for nearly 20 years had been declared illegal nearly three decades ago, officials said.

The Cantonment Board had earlier issued notices on October 23, 1996, followed by a notice on November 2, 1996, under Section 185 of the Cantonments Act, 1924, and another on March 27, 1997, under Section 256 of the same Act. Despite repeated directives over the years, the unauthorised construction was never removed. The four-storey structure known locally as Maulana’s Building belongs to the late Mohammad Hammad Siddiqui, father of Jawad, and features more than 25 windows and a large basement. The building, constructed in the 1990s, remains one of the most recognisable structures in the Kayastha neighbourhood of Mhow.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Siddiqui after search operations were carried out over 25 locations in Delhi and Faridabad. Siddiqui was sent to 13 days’ custody on Wednesday after the agency alleged that Al-Falah University enriched itself ‘at the cost of students’ trust, future and legitimate expectations,’ securing a hefty donation income of Rs 415.1 crore that ED claims is ‘proceeds of crime.’