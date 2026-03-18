Demands for grants of various ministries guillotined in Lok Sabha, House passes Appropriation Bill

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New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries in respect of the Union Budget 2026-27 with Speaker Om Birla applying the guillotine.

After the reply to the debate by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the working of his Ministry, the Speaker took up demands for grants for various ministries together, which were passed by voice vote. The House had yesterday passed the demands for grants related to the Railway Ministry.

Lok Sabha also passed the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2026, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after demands for grants were passed.

Lok Sabha was later adjourned till March 23. The House will not work on Thursday and Friday due to various festivals and would instead work on March 28 and March 29. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till March 23.

In his reply to the debate, Chouhan said the production of foodgrains and fruits in the country has reached a record level.

He also lashed out at the opposition for their criticism of the trade agreements with respect to agricultural provisions.

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“Unwarranted fingers have been pointed here regarding agricultural agreements. As a farmer, as a citizen, and as India’s Minister of Agriculture, I am stating with full responsibility that all the agricultural agreements and FTAs that have been made are in the interest of the farmers and in the interest of the country,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Cheti Chand.

“Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar, Chaitra Navratri, Cheti Chand, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi! Birla said.

“Today, these festivals are being celebrated across the country with faith, enthusiasm, and joy, showcasing our rich cultural diversity and unity. The New Year marks not just a new calendar beginning, but an opportunity to move forward with fresh ideas, resolutions, and renewed energy. I pray that Goddess Bhagwati’s blessings fill our lives with strength, devotion, and positivity,” he added.

(Source: ANI)