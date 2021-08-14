Delta Plus variant claims 5 lives in Maharashtra, 66 positive cases so far

Mumbai: As many as five people, including one from Mumbai, have died due to the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Reports also stated that as many as 66 people have been found infected with the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in the state. Some of them are fully vaccinated, said state health department.

Out of the five deaths, two have been reported from Ratnagiri, one in Beed, one in Mumbai, one in Raigad. On the other hand, the 66 infections were detected during genome sequencing of swab samples sent from different parts of the state.

While seven of the 66 patients are aged under 18, all five of the deceased were senior citizens and suffered from comorbidities, added reports.

It is noteworthy that the first death due to the Delta Plus variant was reported in Maharashtra on June 13 when an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri passed away.

It is being said that several patients who got infected with the Delta Plus variant in the state were vaccinated with both the doses.