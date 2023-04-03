Delivery man stabbed to death over 10 times by his neighbours

New Delhi: A 22-year-old delivery executive was stabbed to death while three of his relatives were attacked by neighbours after a fight over a petty issue in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area.

The deceased, who has been identified as Karan, got into an argument with some people near his house on Saturday evening while returning from work. The accused stabbed Karan and later thrashed his family when they tried to step in.

A family member said Karan was stabbed more than 10 times during the fight. The injured were taken to a hospital, where Karan succumbed to injuries during treatment, said a senior police officer.

Police said that they have arrested five accused, Sonu (30), Shivam (22), Deepak (22), Jasvinder (20), and Pintu (18), and apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of murder, attempted culpable homicide, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.