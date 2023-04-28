Delivery boy replaces 10 iPhones with dummy phones

New Delhi: A delivery boy of an e-commerce company is at large now after stealing 10 iPhones. He allegedly replaced the iPhones with dummy phones and stole the iPhones.

As per reports, the station in charge of a company that delivers Amazon’s parcels by sending its executives lodged a complaint with the Police regarding this. As per the complaint on March 27 the said delivery boy, identified as Lalit, was given a customer’s parcel that contained 10 iPhones and an AirPods. He was supposed to deliver to the customer’s address in Gurugram.

Yet, the delivery boy did not deliver the parcel to the customer, who had ordered. Rather, he allegedly replaced replicas of the phones and sent his brother to deposit the parcel back to the company claiming that the customer could not be contacted. This is as per the complaint.

Since the packaging had some outer tampering, the company people suspected and opened the parcel. Upon opening it was found that the original iPhones have been replaced with fake phones.

Also, as the customer did not receive the parcel, he cancelled the order.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the delivery boy under sections 420 and 408 of IPC.

Following the incident the accused is at large. Police said that efforts are on to nab the culprit at the earliest.