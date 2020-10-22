New Delhi: A delivery boy of an online shopping company has been arrested for duping a customer by selling his mobile phone to someone else and then updating its status as delivered, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a complaint was received in Kotla Mubarakpur on Monday regarding a cheating done by a delivery boy, who works at Amazon.

In the complaint, it was alleged that a delivery boy on October 1, came to his house in Kidwai Nagar to deliver the mobile phone which he had ordered from Amazon. Instead of the delivery, the complainant was told that the order had been cancelled by Amazon and he would receive the refund soon.

“A raid was conducted and the delivery boy identified as Manoj, a resident of Jawahar camp, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi, aged 22 years was arrested and the mobile phone was recovered from one Dharamvir to whom the mobile phone was sold by the accused Manoj.

“Manoj disclosed that because of the need for money he deliberately showed the mobile phone as delivered in the company and kept it with him,” said Deputy Commissioner of police Atul Thakur.

(IANS)