Delhi buildings over 50 years to face safety audits: MoHUA

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New Delhi: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar has said that buildings over 50 years old will be facing regular safety audits in Delhi.

This proposal comes following a five storey building which was a PG accommodation was near Satya Niketan, Delhi collapsed resulting in the death of at least 7 students.

Hariram Gupta, owner of the building that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, claiming the lives of seven people, was apprehended from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi area on Monday, the Delhi Police said.

This building invited tenants which were mostly students, the building wasn’t complete, the work was still ongoing and workers were present at the basement during the collapse incident.

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The building was a PG accommodation and was built in the greed to earn money. It was named along with the first word Hostel. It had more than 25 rooms and each room was designed in such a way that could keep 3 students in one room.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of old buildings and unauthorised construction.

The government will be making the checks to know possible safety risks in the building. This initiative is taken to ensure that no such tragic incidents occur and that old buildings remain safe for use.