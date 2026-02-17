Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’, AQI at 259

Advertisement

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 259 around 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The latest reading showed a marginal deterioration compared with the previous day, when the AQI was 214 at the same time.

Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported concerning pollution levels. Areas that remained in the ‘Poor’ category included Nehru Nagar (257), Dwarka (234), India Gate and Kartavya Path (235), ITO Delhi (236), and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (265).

Further, multiple locations slipped into the ‘Very Poor’ category, indicating a sharper spike in pollution levels. Mundka recorded an AQI of 328, Anand Vihar 319, Bawana 321, Rohini 340, Jahangirpuri 331, Ashok Vihar 337, Burari 345, Vivek Vihar 321, and Chandni Chowk 302.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “Good”, indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the “Satisfactory” category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The “Moderate” category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “Poor”, a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as “Very Poor”, posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, “Severe,” includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.

