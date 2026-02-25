Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category; Anand Vihar AQI hits 342

Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday morning continued to breathe “poor” air as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 237, according to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality in East Delhi’s Anand Vihar area deteriorated to the “very poor” category on Wednesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 342 at 8:00 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB’s health impact scale, an AQI between 301-400 can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. The data indicates that Nitrogen Dioxide levels also peaked at 143 on Tuesday night, further complicating the atmospheric mix before settling slightly to 95 by 8:00 AM on Wednesday.

Hourly data suggested that pollution levels remained consistently high through the early hours of Wednesday, also staying in the 330-350 range, posing significant respiratory risks to residents.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “Good”, indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the “Satisfactory” category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The “Moderate” category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “Poor”, a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as “Very Poor”, posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, “Severe,” includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.

