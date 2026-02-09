Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, AQI level at 206 in ‘poor’ category

Advertisement

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated slightly on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 206 in the ‘poor’ category at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A day earlier, the AQI was 196 in the ‘moderate’ category. On Saturday, it stood at 213 at 8 am, according to CPCB.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius around 7 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Misty conditions prevailed, with humidity at 97 per cent and calm winds reported at 0 km/h.

Further, Mundka recorded the AQI at 276, followed by Shadipur (282), Nehru Nagar (269), Rohini (255), Bawana (256), Jahangirpuri (252), Wazirpur (251), Ashok Vihar (243), Narela (229), Vivek Vihar (228), Pusa (227), Sirifort (224), and Chandani Chowk (192), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On the other hand, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the AQI at 129, with other areas including Lodhi Road (139), Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (144), Mandir Marg (148), IIT Delhi (149), Aya Nagar (165), and IGI Airport (177) reporting comparatively better air quality.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

A day earlier, Mundka recorded the AQI at 266, followed by Pusa (257), Narela and Rohini (247 each), Ashok Vihar (243), Jahangirpuri (242), Wazirpur (239), Nehru Nagar (237), Shadipur (236), Bawana and Vivek Vihar both were (231), Sirifort (222), and Chandani Chowk (220). Sri Aurobindo Marg had the lowest AQI at 126.

Other areas recorded the AQI of IGI Airport (131), Aya Nagar (136), Lodhi Road (139), Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (140), IIT Delhi (141), and Mandir Marg (145).

