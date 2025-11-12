Delhi’s air continues to deteriorate; overall AQI at 413 in ‘severe’ category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 413 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III remains in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded alarming levels of pollution, with AQI readings surpassing 400 in most areas.

Among all monitoring stations, Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI of 459, categorised as ‘severe’ air quality, while NSIT Dwarka monitoring station recorded an AQI of 215, categorised as ‘poor’ air quality.

Almost all monitoring stations in the national capital recorded ‘severe’ air quality as AQI in Alipur stands at 431, Anand Vihar 438, Ashok Vihar 439, Aya Nagar 405, Bawana 451, Burari Crossing 439, CRRI Mathura Road 428, Chandani Chowk 449, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range 429, Dwarka Sector-8 422, ITO 433, Jahangirpuri 446, JLN Stadium 422, Mundka 442, Narela 437, Nehru Nagar 440, Okhla Phase-2 418, Patparganj 436, Punjabi Bagh 437, RK Puram 432, Rohini 442, Sirifort 403 and Sonia Vihar 434.

A few stations recorded comparatively lower AQI levels but remained within the ‘very poor’ range. These included DTU Delhi (373), IGI Airport T3 (395), IHBAS Dilshad Garden (307), Lodhi Road (309), Najafgarh (384), and Shadipur (392).

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already invoked Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), categorising Delhi’s air as the ‘Severe’ category.

The sub-committee of CAQM invoked the measures after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi surged from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning, citing calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable meteorological conditions as key factors behind the sudden spike.

In view of the deteriorating air, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that schools up to Class 5 will operate in a hybrid mode, allowing both online and in-person classes to minimise children’s exposure to toxic air.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories for several days.

Meanwhile, the average AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi for the period between January 1st and November 9th, 2025, has been recorded at 175, compared to 189 during the corresponding period last year. PM2.5 and PM10 concentration levels are 75 ug/m3 and 170 ug/m3, respectively, during this period, as against 87 ug/m3 and 191 ug/m3, during the corresponding period last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

(ANI)