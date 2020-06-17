AAP leader Atishi Marlena. (File Photo: IANS)
AAP leader Atishi Marlena. (File Photo: IANS)

Delhi’s AAP MLA Atishi Marlena tests COVID-19 positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA Atishi Marlena has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined at her house in Delhi.

The 39-year-old AAP leader, who is the MLA from Kalkaji Assembly segment in south Delhi, tested positive a day after party colleague and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to hospital with complaints high fever and breathing problem.

The Minister, however, tested corona negative and is slated to be tested again on Wednesday.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested negative for novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat.

Atishi is the third MLA from her party to have tested positive for the coronavirus; the other two are Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar).

(With inputs from IANS)

 

You might also like
Nation

PM calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Suicide Case, Complaint Filed Against Salman Khan & 7 Others

Nation

An Entire Company Of The Indian Army Was Trapped By Chinese PLA

Technology

Twitter launches dedicated tool to curb domestic violence in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.