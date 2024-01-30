Delhi Youtuber Deepak Nagar beaten to death by friends in a party

New-Delhi: A famous youtuber died after being assaulted by his friends at a liquor party at Greater Noida on Sunday night.

The youtuber has been identified as Deepak Nagar.

Reports say, the incident took place on Sunday in Mohammadpur Gurjar village under Dankaur police station area of Greater Noida where Deepak and his friends had gone to the party and when a dispute broke out between him and his friedn Manish and in a fit of rage, friends of Deepak punched him on his head and also thrashed with the sticks.

His relatives claimed that he has received injuries. He was immediately admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated and later he succumbed in the hospital.

After the police was informed about the incident, they registered an FIR against the seven individuals identified as Manish, Prince, Vicky, Yogendra, Vijay, Kapil, and Minku in connection with the incident.

Deepak Nagar has been making and uploading videos on Youtube for over five years and has over one lakh followers.