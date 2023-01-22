Delhi: Youth stabbed multiple times by neighbour for objecting to throwing of garbage

New Delhi: A Class 11 student was brutally stabbed by half a dozen assailants after a quarrel over throwing of garbage outside his house in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

An FIR was filed at the Ashok Nagar police station under IPC’s Section 307 (attempt to murder).

The entire incident of half a dozen armed persons attacking the 19-year-old student was captured in CCTV footage accessed.

A senior police official said that an information was received from LBS Hospital that Nitesh, 19, a resident of Dallu Pura, was admitted by his brother Rupesh, with stab wounds all over his body. He was later shifted to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Police said that the victim resides along with his family as tenant on ground floor accommodation and is a Student of class 11.

“He was attacked by another tenant, namely Krishna Rajak, 40, who resides on the first floor. As per preliminary investigation, both of them had a quarrel on throwing of garbage, ensuing which the accused attacked the victim with his shaving razor. The accused was apprehended from his work place in Noida where he does sewing jobs,” DCP, East, Amrutha Guguloth said.

Further investigations are on.