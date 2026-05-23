Delhi woman’s last call before death sparks dowry harassment allegations

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New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman died after falling from the terrace of her house in west Delhi’s Dasghara village, with her family alleging that years of dowry harassment and abuse by her in-laws pushed her to death.

The deceased has been identified as Veena Kumari. According to her family, she called her elder sister on May 18 shortly before the incident and allegedly said, “Save me, they are beating me.” Minutes later, she reportedly fell from the terrace of her matrimonial home.

Family members have accused Veena’s husband and in-laws of repeatedly harassing and assaulting her over dowry-related demands since her marriage. They claimed she was often humiliated for bringing “insufficient dowry” and had faced physical and mental abuse for a long time.

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After the incident, Veena was rushed for medical treatment but could not survive her injuries. Her death has triggered anger among relatives and residents, who demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. Officials said statements from family members are being recorded, and the exact circumstances leading to the fall are being examined.

The case has once again brought attention to concerns over dowry harassment and domestic violence. These issues continue to be reported from different parts of the country despite strict legal provisions against them.