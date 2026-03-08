Delhi woman spends night in forest to escape rape attempt by taxi driver in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A solo trip turned into a nightmare for a woman from Delhi after she allegedly escaped a rape attempt by a taxi driver and spent the entire night hiding in a forest near Nainital in Uttarakhand, police said.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman had travelled from Delhi to Haldwani by bus and later reached Kathgodam, from where she hired a taxi late at night to reach Nainital.

During the journey, the driver allegedly diverted the vehicle from the main highway to a deserted link road near Patwa Dangar, about 12 km from Nainital. When the woman questioned the route, the driver reportedly stopped the taxi and attempted to sexually assault her.

Police said the accused also snatched the woman’s mobile phone, leaving her unable to call for help.

Fearing for her life, the woman managed to escape from the vehicle and ran into a nearby forested area, where she remained hidden the entire night despite being injured and without a phone.

The next morning, she reached a nearby village and alerted locals, who helped her contact the police. She was later taken to the police station and sent for a medical examination, officials said.

Police identified the accused as Deepak Singh Bora, a 39-year-old resident of Haldwani. Investigators tracked him using CCTV footage, the taxi’s registration number, and GPS data, and later arrested him.

Authorities also recovered the victim’s stolen mobile phone and seized the taxi used in the incident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted rape, robbery, and abduction, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has raised concerns about tourist safety and the need for stricter verification of taxi drivers in popular hill stations like Nainital, especially for women travelling alone.

