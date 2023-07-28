Delhi woman shot dead in Dwarka, Suspect identified

A woman was shot dead by a man over a dispute in Delhi's Dwarka area on Thursday, a Delhi Police official said.

Woman shot in Dwarka

New Delhi: A woman was shot dead by a man over a dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Thursday, a Delhi Police official said.

A senior police official said that around 8.45 p.m, information was received at Dabri police station regarding an incident of murder.

“It was found that a woman identified as Renu suffered a gunshot injury near her house. She was found dead,” said the official.

“Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles,” the official added.

