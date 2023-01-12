Delhi woman murder: Graveyard caretaker arrested for took 5,000 to bury body, 4 arrested

New Delhi: In a latest development in the kidnapping and murder case of a 50-year-old woman, the Delhi Police have arrested the caretaker of the graveyard who allowed the burial in the night and took Rs 5,000 for not making any entry in the register.

The caretaker has been identified as Sayyad Ali.

The woman was kidnapped from outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, and brutally murdered by three persons. In a bid to destroy the evidence the three accused buried her body in a cemetery in Nangloi.

The woman was kidnapped and murdered around ten days ago while the accused were held by the police on Wednesday. The police dug up the grave in the cemetery to retrieve the body. The post-mortem will be conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the accused have been identified as Mobin Khan, Naveen Khan and Rehan.

“The deceased Meena Wadhwan, used to give money on interest and had been living in the Avantika area. The trio accused were known to her for years. They had taken a loan from her. The accused were demanding more money. But, when she refused to give them more loan, she was kidnapped and murdered,” the police told IANS.

A case of kidnapping and murder has been lodged at the Mangolpuri Police Station.

The police said that the autopsy will confirm whether the woman was sexually assaulted or not.

(Inputs from IANS)