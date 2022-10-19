Delhi Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Ghaziabad, Found With Iron Rod Inserted in private part

New Delhi: In a shocking incident a woman (36) was found in Ghaziabad “wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part,” a case that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief said reminded her of the Nirbhaya incident.

As per reports, the woman was waiting for an auto-rickshaw after attending her brother’s birthday celebration in Ghaziabad on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV. They, along with another man, allegedly gang-raped and tortured the woman for two days.

It has been reported that the woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but health condition is in a “very critical condition”.

According to Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police, the incident came to light after the police received information that a woman was found lying near Ghaziabad’s Ashram Road. Police then took her to a hospital and she registered a complaint from the hospital.

Earlier in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, another such brutal crime had been committed that had provoked national outrage and prompted the government to pass tougher laws to check crimes against women.