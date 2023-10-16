Delhi woman inappropriately touches Rickshaw puller, video goes viral

New Delhi: A video has been circulating on social media that shows a Delhi woman inappropriately touching a rickshaw puller and making sexual advances towards him on a busy road.

The viral video was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter), and it shows the woman publicly sexually molesting the rickshaw puller.

In the clip, the woman can be seen sitting in the rickshaw and putting her head on the puller’s shoulder as she inappropriately touches him. The man can be seen standing casually as the woman keeps molesting him continuously. Both of them can be seen talking to each other.

The unexpected act was captured by a few people sitting inside a car that had been parked just in front of the rickshaw.

Since being posted the video has been going viral on social media platforms and netizens are reacting to the disgusting act caught on camera.