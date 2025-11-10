Delhi: Woman found dead in Mahipalpur; police suspects electrocution from heater rod

Advertisement

New Delhi: The body of a woman was recovered from a house in the Mahipalpur area of South-West Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am. The deceased, identified as Amreen Thom, had been residing in the house for the past six months and was employed at an IT company in Haryana’s Gurugram.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have died due to electrocution caused by an immersion water heater rod kept in the bathroom, police said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(ANI)

