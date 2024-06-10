Delhi: Woman dies as fire breaks out in DDA flat

Delhi: Woman dies as fire breaks out
New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a double-storey building in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bhawna.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze was received at around 3.15 p.m. in a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flat in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

It was learned that the fire originated in domestic articles, AC and electric metre board on the ground floor of double-storey DDA flats.

“One woman was found dead on the spot due to inhaling smoke declared by the nursing assistant of CATS Ambulance,” said Garg.

