Delhi woman dies after fourth-floor fall; family alleges dowry abuse

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old pregnant woman died after falling from the fourth floor in the Mustafabad area, in North East Delhi, on Monday.

As per the reports, her relatives have accused her husband and mother-in-law of mental torture and physical harassment. They claimed that after her marriage, she has been receiving torments from her husband and mother-in-law for a period now.

Following the incident, the woman was rushed to the nearby hospital in the area for treatment, but later succumbed to injuries.

Advertisement

The police teams reached the spot immediately after getting information and started their investigation into the matter. The family members and neighbors have been questioned, and a statement has been taken into the cognizable section of law.

The woman’s body was sent for autopsy, and subsequent action will be taken on the basis of the investigation. Police then registered an FIR against the deceased woman’s husband and his family under charges of cruelty and dowry death. Further investigation into this matter is underway

The incidents have brought back attention to the various dowry and mental torture cases being reported every now and then.