Delhi woman death case: Court sends 5 accused to 3-day police remand

The Delhi Police had requested for five days custody, but the court however, allowed only a three-day remand for further investigation in the case.

New Delhi: The Rohini court on Monday sent the five accused in the brutal death of a 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in Sultanpuri, to a three-day police remand.

The five men identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal were arrested on Sunday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Kanjhawala area after the victim’s scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of the wheels, which led to her being dragged.

A five-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, has also left for Sultanpuri to inspect the spot where the body of the woman was found as well as the vehicle.

