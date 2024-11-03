Delhi woman cuts husband’s genitals after heated argument

Delhi: A man alleged that his wife cut his private parts following a fight in north Delhi, police reported on Saturday. The victim is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and is stated to be out of danger.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of October 31 and November 1. The man registered an FIR in the Roop Nagar police station regarding the incident. The man claimed that he was drunk and argued with his wife before falling asleep. He alleged that his wife then re-entered their home and attacked him with a sharp object before fleeing.

“After the quarrel, his wife left the house and he fell asleep. Later, the woman entered the house and attacked him with a sharp and pointed object on his private part and fled,” the police said.

The couple, both from Bihar, had moved to Delhi a couple of months ago, and this is their third marriage for both. The man works as a helper in a Paying Guest accommodation in Shakti Nagar. Initially taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, the victim was later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

Currently, the accused woman is on the run and police are trying to catch her.