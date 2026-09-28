Delhi Winter Pollution Plan: No PUCC, No Fuel policy, WFH For Offices

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New-Delhi: The Delhi government has announced steps to control air pollution three months in advance as the national capital braces for the winter season.

The steps include doubling parking charges, a complete ban on construction and demolition activity and work-from-home for government and private employees.

Anticipating a deterioration in the air quality soon, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced stringent measures to curb pollution across Delhi-NCR, targeting construction & demolition waste, vehicular emissions, as well as pollution from industries.

Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be banned from November 1st to January 31st, while a complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10th to January 30th.

Under this plan, offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm and offices under the Delhi government will work from 10 am till 6.30 pm.

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Government and private offices will also reduce 50 per cent of their work strength, while 50 per cent staff will work from home from November 1 to February 28, 2027.

“Today, a meeting focused on pollution in Delhi and the NCR was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and myself. Action-orientated planning took place. We discussed how to reduce pollution in the NCR and the respective roles Delhi and the NCR would play in this effort,” Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Sirsa said the “No PUCC, No Fuel” policy would be intensified.

Every year, as the winter sets in, the air quality across the national capital deteriorates to severe levels, with increasing concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 in the air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) starts worsening in the first half of October with additional pollution due to stubble burning in neighbouring states.