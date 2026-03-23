Delhi weather experiences slight changes, it is likely to rain and have cloudy skies

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New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that capital city of India is most likely to experience very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning till afternoon today. The air quality is expected to stand in the moderate category.

The other regions nearby Delhi, like Ghaziabad and Noida are expected to see clear skies and no rainfall. However, Gurugram might experience partly cloudy weather condition through the day.

It is being reportedly said that cloudy skies are expected to dominate the weather pattern throughout the week. The maximum temperature that the city has experienced is most likely to increase to 2-34 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Delhi has already experienced light rainfall two times in March due to western disturbances. The first between time was between March 15 and 16, and second from March 19 to 21.

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Tomorrow onwards rainfall activity is expected to subside, with partly cloudy skies weather condition. In the day temperatures are likely to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while during the night time temperatures may stay between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are expected on March 25, but with a slight change as the day temperature is most likely to increase to 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi experiences a change in weather. Visuals from the Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/pxgxPbwyqf — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026