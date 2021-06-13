Delhi Unlock Phase 3: All markets to reopen from June 14 with restrictions, See details

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi announced relaxations in the national capital, which shall come into effect from 5 am of June 14 as Covid cases dropped in the city.

The following are the list of activities to be allowed:

All market complexes can open from 10am to 8pm.

Restaurants to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Salons and weekly markets in Delhi to open from tomorrow. Only one market to be allowed in each zone.

Religious places in the city will also reopen but no visitors will be allowed.

In government offices, there will be 100 per cent attendance of group A officers and 50 per cent for the rest.

All private offices shall be allowed to function to the extent of 50 per cent strength of their staff between 9 am to 5 pm.

A gathering of not more than 20 people allowed at marriages and funerals.

Delhi Metro and buses shall be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity

Public transport such as autos and e-rickshaws (upto 2 passengers)/ taxis, cabs, gramin sewa and phat phat sewa (upto 2 passengers) / maxi cab (upto 5 passengers) / RTV (upto 11 passengers) shall be allowed.

The following are the list of activities that remains prohibited: