Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Barapullah Phase III Corridor

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New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Barapullah Phase III Corridor in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The Home Minister also unveiled connectivity projects worth ₹1,941 crore in Delhi during the event.

Ahead of the inauguration, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration for failing to complete the project on time.

CM Gupta further alleged that despite funds being sanctioned to the AAP government, the land and mandatory permissions for tree cutting were not obtained. She also claimed that the previous regime merely held a hurried inauguration and started work, leaving the project incomplete for over 10 to 11 years.

She praised Minister Parvesh Verma for utilising his full authority to ensure the completion of the project.

“Just think about the government that was running Delhi until 2025…Even after all these years, the government couldn’t finish this job. What kind of condition did we find it in? Prvesh ji and I came here to take a look. The bridge started here, the bridge started there, and in the middle, it was just completely empty. The entire middle span was empty,” said CM Gupta.

“When we looked into it, we found out that, yeah, the bridge work had definitely started. The budget was sanctioned but neither was the land acquired, nor was permission taken for tree cutting, nor did the work of removing the high tension wires start. They just hurriedly held an inauguration and started the work, but for years, for more than 10 years, 11 years, that work was never completed. I congratulate our minister Parvesh Verma ji for using all his powers,” added CM Gupta.

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The Barapullah Phase-3 project, approved in 2014 and started in 2015, was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced several delays. The revised cost of the project is around Rs 1,635 crore.

The elevated corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi. It will also connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km.

The elevated corridor, both ramps and the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna, have been completed as part of the project.

The project also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure aimed at providing smoother and safer movement for cyclists and pedestrians along with motorists.

To ensure that the natural flow of the river remains undisturbed, the bridge has been constructed with pillar spans stretching nearly 125 metres. The design reduces interference within the active river zone and aims to minimise the environmental impact of the construction.

The project is expected to improve connectivity between eastern and southern parts of the national capital and ease movement along the busy corridor.

(Source: ANI)

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