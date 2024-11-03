Delhi: Two traffic personnel injured in Hit and Run case near Ber Sarai

New Delhi: A case has been registered against the unidentified suspect for dragging the traffic personnels before their car and also violating traffic rules. A case has registered under section 109(1)/221/132/121(1)/3(5) BNS, of such offence.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, two traffic police personnel met with road accident near the red light at Ber Sarai, Kishan Garh. According to a PCR call received at PS Kishan Garh, a car reportedly struck the officers while they were on duty, prompting immediate medical attention.

According to Delhi Police, the incident has been classified as a serious offense, with the traffic police alleging an attempt on their lives due to the reckless actions of the driver.

After the initial investigation, FIR No. 290/2024 was registered, citing charges of attempted murder and obstruction of official duty against the unidentified driver. The offending vehicle No DL-9C-BC-7528 has been traced back to a registered owner, Jai Bhagwan of Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspect. The mobile crime and forensic teams have inspected the incident site as part of the investigation.

On receiving the information, SI Hari Ram and other staff reached the spot and found that two injured traffic police personals and took them to Safdurjung Hospital by PCR Van.

In a statement recorded by ASI Pramod, he detailed that he and HC Sailesh were conducting mobile prosecution for traffic violations around 7:45 PM when a car (registration number DL-9C-BC-7528) jumped the red light. HC Sailesh signalled the vehicle to stop, but the driver initially complied before attempting to flee. In the process, the officers were dragged approximately 20 meters before the car struck them and the driver escaped the scene.

Authorities emphasize the severity of the situation, highlighting the risks traffic officers face daily while performing their duties. Further investigation is currently underway.

(ANI)