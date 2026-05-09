Delhi transformer bursts into flames at Prasar Bharati Secretariat building

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Delhi: A transformer bursted in flames at Prasar Bharati Secretariat building near Copernicus Marg in Delhi today afternoon.

Following the incident, around 8 to 10 fire trucks rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The transformer was of 33-kilogram.

No casualties were reported.

More details are awaited.

ADO Bhupendra Prakash says, “The Fire Department received information at 2.05 PM that a fire had broken out in a transformer inside the Doordarshan Bhawan. Around 8 to 10 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. It was a 33-kilogram transformer that caught fire, and the flames spread to the surrounding bushes. The fire has been brought under control. It was completely extinguished by around 2.50 PM… So far, there are no reports of any casualties…”

Watch the video here:

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#WATCH | Delhi: A transformer burst into flames at Prasar Bharati Secretariat building, Copernicus Marg this afternoon. The fire was soon brought under control by the fire tenders. (Videos Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/exZrkyy6hl — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

Another such incident took place at river banks of Alakananda river in Chamoli in the year 2023 in which atleast 15 people including policeman and three Home Guards died and several injured.

The incident occured at the site of the Namami Gange project.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had expressed his condolences and ordered a magisterial inquiry.

“It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Also Read: Transformer explosion kills 15 at river banks of Alakananda river in Chamoli