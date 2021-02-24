Delhi To Make Covid Reports Must For Traveler From Five States

By IANS
Image Credit: ndtv

Delhi: With the increasing number in Covid 19 cases, the Delhi government have made it compulsory RT-PCR test negative reports for the traveller travelling from 5 states Maharastra, Kerala, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab by flights, trains or buses from February 27 (Saturday) to March 15.

The official letter will be issued later today.  Sources say that the Delhi government decided because, in the past week, 86 per cent of the new virus cases have emerged from all these states.

Officers in the states will be verifying negative reports 72 hours before allowing the passenger as they leave for Delhi.

This rule will be applicable from February 26 (Friday) midnight to March 15 till 12 noon, as per the sources.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 5,210 new cases, followed by Kerala (2,212) and Tamil Nadu (449). Maharashtra reported 18 deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 and Punjab 15, as per the health ministry.

The rise in Covid 19 cases in the 5 states have created a fear of a second wave, with the centre redirecting them to stress on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR testing.

 

 

You might also like
Nation

Rakesh Tikait Threatens Centre Says Will March To Parliament With 40 Lakhs Tractor

Nation

Sardar Patel Stadium Renamed After PM Narendra Modi

Nation

India Reports 13,742 Cases, Tally Rises To 1,10,30,176

Miscellany

NTPC Recruitment 2021: 230 Vacancies Open For Assistant Engineer And Chemist Posts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.