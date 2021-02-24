Delhi To Make Covid Reports Must For Traveler From Five States

Delhi: With the increasing number in Covid 19 cases, the Delhi government have made it compulsory RT-PCR test negative reports for the traveller travelling from 5 states Maharastra, Kerala, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab by flights, trains or buses from February 27 (Saturday) to March 15.

The official letter will be issued later today. Sources say that the Delhi government decided because, in the past week, 86 per cent of the new virus cases have emerged from all these states.

Officers in the states will be verifying negative reports 72 hours before allowing the passenger as they leave for Delhi.

This rule will be applicable from February 26 (Friday) midnight to March 15 till 12 noon, as per the sources.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 5,210 new cases, followed by Kerala (2,212) and Tamil Nadu (449). Maharashtra reported 18 deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 and Punjab 15, as per the health ministry.

The rise in Covid 19 cases in the 5 states have created a fear of a second wave, with the centre redirecting them to stress on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR testing.