Delhi tenant arrested for staging self-shooting to extort landlord; two accomplices held

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New Delhi: Delhi Police cracked a well-planned conspiracy in which a tenant staged his own shooting to extort money from his landlord. In a swift operation, a joint team of PS Kotwali and AATS/North arrested three people, including the complainant himself.

According to the police, on May 10, around 10:30 PM, Avinash Kumar reported that an unknown person entered his rented house in Kucha Bulaki Begum, Cycle Market, Chandni Chowk, and shot him in the right thigh.

He was rushed to LNJP Hospital. Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, and a case was registered.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from over 200 cameras helped police track the suspect. They identified a white SUV and, through technical surveillance and social media, traced the shooter to Lokesh Dahiya.

On May 15, police arrested Lokesh Dahiya and Deepak Kumar from Sonipat, Haryana. Acting on their statements, they arrested the main conspirator, Avinash Kumar, at his house, as per the police.

Interrogation revealed that Avinash, a property dealer, had been asked to vacate the rented house and had filed a civil suit against the owner.

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To pressure the landlord for a hefty settlement, he planned the fake attack with his accomplices. Deepak provided the country-made pistol, which Lokesh delivered. Avinash then shot himself in the thigh as planned.

Recoveries include the SUV, a country-made pistol with two magazines and 14 live cartridges, and five mobile phones.

As per the police, the accused are Avinash Kumar(42), property dealer, Delhi (mastermind); Deepak Kumar (28), property dealer, Sonipat; and Lokesh Dahiya (30), farmer, Sonipat.

Further investigation is going on.

(ANI)