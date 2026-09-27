Delhi teen missing for 21 months traced in Ghaziabad

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Delhi: A 15-year-old boy from Delhi who had been missing for nearly 21 months has been traced in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

The boy, a resident of Todapur, allegedly left home on December 25, 2024, following a dispute with his parents, who had asked him to attend school regularly and focus on his studies.

A kidnapping case was subsequently registered at Rajinder Nagar police station.

According to police, the teenager deliberately stayed away from his family and authorities and supported himself by working at hotels and shops during the period he was missing.

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Police teams conducted an extensive search across Delhi-NCR, checking around 153 CCTV cameras, 24 shelter homes and 27 orphanages, as well as several religious places.

The breakthrough came after local sources informed police that the boy had recently been seen in Ghaziabad.

A police team travelled to the area, showed his photographs to local residents and traced him on September 25.

The teenager was brought back to Rajinder Nagar police station, where his mother identified him. He was subsequently handed over to the investigating officer, police said.