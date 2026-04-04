Delhi STF injures criminal Mohammed Salim alias ‘Ganja’ in encounter

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of South-East District Delhi Police on Saturday injured a notorious criminal, Mohammed Salim alias “Ganja”, during an encounter in the Badarpur area.

The accused, who has been involved in over 75 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and theft/burglary, was also wanted in more than 20 active cases across the city.

Officials said, “Mohammed Salim alias ‘Ganja’ is an extremely cunning and audacious criminal, who was also involved in the murder of Delhi’s notorious gangster Salim Pehlwan. In addition, he was involved in the murder of another member of the Salim gang. He is an active member of the Nasir and Danish Pehlwan gang and has been carrying out serious criminal activities in the area for a long time.”

Advertisement

Acting on information, the STF team acted on credible intelligence regarding the presence of the accused in Badarpur. During the operation, Mohammed Salim allegedly opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory action, the police also fired in self-defence, leaving Mohammed Salim alias ‘Ganja’ injured.

The injured accused was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police also recovered weapons from the encounter site.