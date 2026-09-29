Delhi steps up winter pollution measures; work-from-home, construction curbs planned

Advertisement

New Delhi: With winter approaching, the Delhi government has intensified preparations to tackle air pollution, announcing a series of preventive measures under its Winter Action Plan 2026-27.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government is shifting from a reactive approach to preventive action, with departments being given clear targets and timelines. The plan covers vehicular pollution, road dust, construction activities, industrial emissions, open burning and traffic hotspots.

The government will strengthen the “No PUCC–No Fuel” campaign across 500 fuel stations and step up action against End-of-Life vehicles. Delhi’s public transport network will also be promoted, with the government targeting an increase in average daily Metro ridership from 65 lakh to 72 lakh and DTC ridership from 37 lakh to 42 lakh.

As part of efforts to reduce peak-hour traffic, staggered office timings and a 50% work-from-home arrangement have also been planned during the winter pollution period. MCD offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) offices will function from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

The government has also announced strict curbs on construction-related activities. Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, while a complete ban on construction and demolition activities will remain in place from December 10 to January 20.

Advertisement

To improve monitoring, Delhi plans to increase its Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations from 47 to 60 and deploy 334 enforcement teams.

An AI-enabled Command and Control Centre, along with cameras and geo-tagged monitoring, will be used to track pollution and violations more closely.

Sirsa said tackling Delhi’s air pollution will require coordinated action across the NCR, as pollution does not remain confined to administrative boundaries.

He also urged residents to use public transport, keep their PUCC certificates valid, avoid open burning and report pollution-related violations through the 311 helpline or Green Delhi App.

(Source: ANI)