Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight receives hoax bomb threat call

Srinagar: A bomb threat targeting a Vistara flight was received at J&K’s Srinagar airport on Friday, said officials here, adding that it turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check.

The Vistara flight UK611 was operating from Delhi to Srinagar. The development started after Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Srinagar received a bomb threat call regarding the flight.

“The aircraft was evacuated and a thorough search was carried out by CISF personnel. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to inspect the aircraft for any suspicious items. No explosive was found at the airport and the threat was proved to have been false,” said officials.

“Flights have been normally resumed now and the investigation is underway to identify the caller,” the authorities at the airport said.

Meanwhile, a Vistara spokesman said, “We confirm there was a security concern on Vistara flight UK 611 operating from Delhi to Srinagar on 31 May 2024 that was brought to our staff’s attention while on board. Following the protocol, we immediately informed the relevant authorities and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Srinagar International Airport where all customers disembarked.”

“We fully cooperated with the concerned authorities to clear the mandatory security checks. All the necessary checks have been conducted and the aircraft has been cleared to resume operations. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are of utmost importance to us,” the spokesman added.