Delhi SIR drive to begin June 20, door-to-door verification from June 30; CEO assures transparency

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New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, with door-to-door verification set to commence on June 30.

The notification for this was already issued on May 14.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar said, “The SIR process will start from June 20. Initially, we will give training to BLOs and BLAs and will do printing at our own level and from June 30, our BLOs will start visiting people’s homes.”

As per the schedule of SIR, it will begin with preparation, training, and printing activities from June 20 to June 29. This is followed by house-to-house visits by BLOs from June 30 to July 29. The rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 29. After this, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. The period for filing claims and objections will continue from August 5 to September 4, while the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will take place from August 5 to October 3. Finally, the publication of the final electoral roll is scheduled for October 10.

During the SIR, BLOs will conduct house-to-house enumeration. Every existing elector whose name exists in the electoral roll will be made available an Enumeration Form through BLOs. The elector has to fill the enumeration form, filling his/her required details and has to return one copy to the BLO.

CEO Ashok Kumar said, “If BLO finds that any house is locked or closed at the time of enumeration, she/he shall slip the Enumeration Forms in the house and make at least three visits to collect filled-up Forms. Despite this, if someone is unable to receive the form, they can also fill it out online.”

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“For the convenience of the general public, the voter list of the last Special Intensive Revision held in the year 2002 in Delhi has been uploaded on the website of the CEO, Delhi. Further, voters who have shifted in Delhi from other states after 2002 can find their names in the ECI’s Portal. All the Electors who are permanently staying in Delhi prior to 2002, can check their name in the voter list of 2002 available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi,” he added.

In Delhi, a large number of people come from other states and live on rent. On ANI’s question of how they will be included in the SIR process, CEO Ashok Kumar said, “if any elector has come from another state and settled in Delhi after 2002, their name will not appear in the 2002 voter list of Delhi. In such a case, electors are requested to search their details from www. voters.eci.gov.in and note down their details such as relative name, State Name, AC Name, AC Number, Part No, Sr No. as appearing in the voter list of 2002/2003/2005, year of last SIR held in that particular State, as the case may be.”

In recent times, political parties have raised questions in every state where the SIR process has been carried out. When asked how the process would be conducted in Delhi to avoid such concerns, the CEO, Ashok Kumar, said, “This entire process is transparent. We have already held meetings with representatives of Delhi’s six registered political parties. Political parties will have a role at every level of our process. At the grassroot level, there will be BLA-2 representatives from political parties working alongside our BLOs. At the AERO level, there will be BLA-1 representatives. We can say that our entire process will continue to be audited by political parties. Even after that, if there are any objections, they can be raised before the DM and the CEO. Our entire process is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.”The

CEO also informed that “Rationalisation of polling stations will also be undertaken during this period. ECI has reduced the limit of 1500 voters per polling station to 1200 voters per polling station for the ease of electors during the poll.”

Sharing about the preparation, CEO Ashok Kumar said, “All District Election Officers have been directed to gear up their election machinery for the successful conduct of SIR. All necessary arrangements for Printing of Enumeration Forms, stationery etc have already been made in all districts. Appointment of BLOs and BLO Supervisors has also been made. Helpdesks have also been set up at the District as well as the AC level for providing assistance to the general public during SIR.”

(Source: ANI)

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