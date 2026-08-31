Delhi Shocker! 16-year-old gang-raped inside moving sleeper bus

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New-Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped aboard a moving sleeper bus in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area.

The police have arrested the bus driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep in connection with the case.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of August 4 in a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area.

As per Delhi police officials, the student had left home without informing her family after a disagreement and was on her way to visit her cousin in Noida. Due to heavy rain and darkness, the student mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk.

An empty sleeper bus was passing by, when the victim sought assistance after getting stranded in heavy rain and signalled the bus to stop, and it halted. The driver and conductor let her board, claiming the bus was going to Noida Sector-63.

Police said the conductor allegedly began making obscene advances towards the teenager soon after the bus started moving.

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As per victim, the driver and conductor subsequently raped her and threatened to kill her when she resisted. The accused dropped the victim off on the Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal late at night and fled the scene.

The terrified victim then approached the Kashmere Gate police and reported the entire incident. The police started an investigation and arrested both the accused individuals from a bus parking lot in Timarpur and seized the sleeper bus used in the crime, and sent it for forensic examination.

According to police sources, the accused took the bus to a workshop in Surajpur for repairs following a mechanical breakdown.

The bus covered a distance of approximately 47 kilometres from Pari Chowk to Kashmere Gate. Since it was a sleeper bus equipped with curtains, passersby could not see inside.

Further investigation underway.