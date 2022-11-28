Delhi School receives bomb threat via e-mail

Delhi: A private school in Delhi reportedly received a bomb threat via e-mail on Monday. After getting information, police dispatched a bomb disposal team to the school immediately. The school is located in Delhi’s South district. The said email was received via the school’s official e-mail.

After getting information police personnel from the Defence Colony police station and the bomb disposal team arrived at the scene. Police reached the school and searched thoroughly for the bomb. Ahead of that Police evacuated the students and employees. However, no bomb was found.

Besides, a team of Cyber experts also verified the email. Further investigation of the case is underway.