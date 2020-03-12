Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Sonia Gandhi, Kapil Mishra And Others For Allegedly Making Hate Speeches

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response from Delhi Police, Delhi government and others, including political leaders, on a plea seeking action against political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches and engaging in criminal activities.

The plea also seeks attachment of their properties for damage to public properties during Delhi violence.

A division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel issued notice and sought the response of all political leaders whose names are mentioned in the petition, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Salman Khurshid, BJP’s Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra and others such as AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan.

The PIL sought setting up of a special investigation team to assess property damaged in last month’s riots in northeast Delhi. The petition also seeks selling of the property to compensate the victims of violence in the national capital.

(IANS)