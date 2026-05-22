Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid granted interim bail for three days ahead of his mother’s surgery

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid for three days in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A division bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Madhu Jain ordered that he be released between June 01 till June 03 and has asked Khalid to pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh, also imposed strict restrictions about his movements.

“He (Khalid) shall remain in the national capital region and stay at his address. He shall not be allowed to visit any other location other than the hospital. He shall have only one mobile number,” the High Court directed.

Advertisement

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020 in the larger conspiracy case arising out of FIR 59/2020. The prosecution alleges that the riots were part of a pre-planned conspiracy linked to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), allegations which Khalid has denied.

Khalid moved the High Court after a trial court rejected his request for temporary release on May 19. During the hearing on Friday, Khalid sought 15 days’ interim bail from May 22 to June 5.

Also Read: Umar Khalid Interim Bail Rejected In Delhi Riot Case