Delhi reports third monkeypox case, tally reaches 8 in India

New-Delhi: Another Monkeypox case has been confirmed in Delhi as a Nigerian man has tested positive for the virus.

A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the country’s eighth case of the infection and the city’s third, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to reports, Delhi’s first monkeypox patient is doing fine and is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox