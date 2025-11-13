Delhi Red Fort blast: Death count rises to 13

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The death count in the blast near Red Fort in Delhi earlier this week has risen to 13, after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at LNJP Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal, who had been undergoing treatment for severe burn and blast injuries.

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives. The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation.

Investigations into the terror attack are being led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the case earlier this week.

