Delhi records lowest September average AQI in 5 yrs at 102; air quality improvement trend continues

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New Delhi: Delhi recorded its lowest monthly average Air Quality Index (AQI) for September in the last five years, with the overall air quality improvement trend continuing in 2026, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the monthly average AQI of Delhi for September 2026 stood at 102, lower than the corresponding period in the previous five years. The average AQI was recorded at 105 in September 2025, 105 in 2024, 108 in 2023 and 104 in 2022.

The ministry said that the January-September period of 2026 witnessed the highest number of days with daily average AQI below 200, categorised as ‘Moderate’, during the last five years.

Delhi recorded 194 such days in 2026, compared to 187 days in 2025, 188 days in 2024, 193 days in 2023 and 146 days in 2022.

The period from January to September 2026 also saw the lowest number of ‘Poor to Severe+’ air quality days in the last five years, with 79 days recorded this year. In comparison, Delhi witnessed 86 such days in both 2025 and 2024, 80 days in 2023 and 127 days in 2022.

The ministry further stated that the average PM2.5 concentration in Delhi from January to September 28, 2026, was among the lowest recorded since 2022.

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Delhi recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 69 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2026, which was the same as in 2025. The average PM2.5 concentration was 81 µg/m³ in 2024, 73 µg/m³ in 2023 and 80 µg/m³ in 2022.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is working closely with various stakeholders to take effective measures for the prevention, control and abatement of air pollution and improve air quality in Delhi-NCR, the ministry said.

“These efforts will be further intensified with an endeavour to improve the air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR in the coming days,” the ministry added.

The statement comes ahead of the winter season, when Delhi-NCR generally witnesses a deterioration in air quality due to multiple factors, including meteorological conditions and emission sources.

(Source: ANI)