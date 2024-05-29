Delhi records highest-ever temperature of 52.3 degrees

New-Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest-ever maximum temperature in the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Mungeshpur weather office recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday at around 2.30 pm followed by Najafgarh at 48.6 degrees Celcius.

India Meteorological Department scientist Dr RK Jenamani said heat wave conditions will prevail over the North-West region in the next two days. Afterwards, it will witness a gradual reduction.

Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing above-normal temperature by 4-6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the South-West Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of the South Arabian Sea. North-Eastern states are witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Remal.

